Award-Winning Filmmaker Joseph Mbah Signs Game-Changing Deal With Ramah Productions And Secures Distribution On Hoopla

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned filmmaker Joseph Mbah, celebrated for his diverse body of work, including six feature films and numerous TV shows, has signed a groundbreaking deal with Ramah Productions. This partnership represents a significant milestone in Mbah's career, offering unprecedented opportunities for creative freedom and growth. Additionally, Tani Sylvester and her company have secured a distribution placement for Paradox Universe's TV shows on Hoopla, further expanding their reach.

Mbah's portfolio includes his film Expo, which enjoyed a six-month run on Netflix, and his latest project Whispers Bind, where he stars opposite his wife, Amber Mbah. Despite his success, Mbah has faced numerous challenges with traditional film distribution, often resulting in suboptimal deals.

“I've always had to settle for less than favorable terms with distributors who were only interested in individual projects,” said Mbah.“This partnership with Ramah Productions is a game-changer.”

Ramah Productions stands out in the industry by signing Mbah as a filmmaker, not just for a single project. This approach ensures a holistic promotion of Mbah's brand, akin to the model pioneered by Tyler Perry. Key highlights of the deal include:

Strategic Alliances: Ramah Productions boasts existing deals with industry giants like Comcast, Xumo, and Peacock, ensuring a broad and influential reach for Mbah's future projects. Additionally, Tani Sylvester has secured a distribution placement on Hoopla for Paradox Universe's TV shows Cooking With OhSoBella hosted by Christine Brown, Luxuriously Her hosted by Sara Leann, and Radiant Conversations hosted by Caron McGhee and Sylvia Smith. These shows will be available on Hoopla starting October 2024.

Flexible Terms: Unlike typical multi-year contracts, Ramah Productions' confidence in their work allows for a flexible agreement, focusing on mutual growth and success.

Brand-Centric Approach: The agency's strategy revolves around selling Mbah as a brand, highlighting his unique voice and creative vision, particularly his Nigerian heritage, which aligns with their mission to amplify diverse content.

Collaborative Analytics: Monthly meetings will facilitate a thorough review of analytics and key performance indicators, providing Mbah with insights into the effectiveness of marketing and program strategies.

Creative Control: With Ramah Productions, Mbah retains complete control over the final presentation of his work, ensuring that his vision remains intact.

“Working with Ramah Productions feels like having a true ally who is invested in my success as a filmmaker,” Mbah added.“For the first time, I have control over how my projects are presented to the world.”

This collaboration was facilitated through a recommendation from a mutual acquaintance, a testament to the network and reputation Mbah has cultivated.

Ramah Productions is led by CEO Tani Sylvester, whose Ghanaian and Nigerian ancestry and professional background, including stints at MasterClass and Bally Sports, bring a unique perspective and deep understanding of Mbah's creative vision. Sylvester's connection to Phoenix, Arizona, where Mbah and Paradox Universe are based, further strengthens this dynamic partnership.

“Joseph Mbah's work embodies the diverse storytelling we are passionate about at Ramah Productions,” said Sylvester.“We are thrilled to support his creative journey and amplify his voice in the industry.”

About Joseph Mbah:

Joseph Mbah is an accomplished filmmaker with a rich portfolio of six feature films and numerous TV shows. Known for his storytelling prowess and dedication to amplifying diverse voices, Mbah continues to push creative boundaries in the film industry.

About Ramah Productions:

Ramah Productions is a forward-thinking agency dedicated to promoting diverse content and supporting filmmakers in achieving their creative visions. With strategic alliances and a brand-centric approach, Ramah Productions is redefining film distribution and marketing.

