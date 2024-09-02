Shraddha Arya, Mahira Sharma Give Major BFF Goals In This Fun Outing

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Shraddha Arya has shared a fun with her friend Mahira Sharma, revealing that the latter is currently Tamil language for her upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shraddha, who has 5.8 million followers shared a series of videos having a fun time with actress Mahira near a pool side in a hotel.

We can see Mahira wearing an off-shoulder black floral short dress and swirling around near the pool. Shraddha, who is donning a sleeveless white dress is singing 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' for Mahira.

In the next video, we can hear Shraddha saying, "Mahira jab mujhe pehli baar mili thi to wo Punjabi seekh rahi thi fir baad me mujhe pata chala ki ye kyun Punjabi seekh rahi hai.. Aaj ye mujhe mili hai to ye Tamil seekh rahi hai.. ab no points for guessing ki ye kyun Tamil seekh rahi h.. obviously movie kar rahi hai Tamil me."

(When I first met Mahira she was learning Punjabi then later I found out why she was learning Punjabi.. Today when I met her she is learning Tamil.. now no points for guessing why she is learning Tamil. She is doing a movie in Tamil.)

On the work front, Shraddha started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show "India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj", in which she became the first runner-up.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie 'Kalvanin Kadhali' opposite actor-director SJ Surya. The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Nishabd', directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan.

Shraddha essayed the lead role in the show 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', alongside Sudeep Sahir.

She has been a part of TV operas like 'Tumhari Paakhi', 'Dream Girl' and 'Kundali Bhagya'.

On the other hand, Mahira was a part of 'Bigg Boss Season 13'. She has done music videos like 'Lehanga', 'Mexico Koka','Gal Karke', 'Rang Lageya', 'Nazaara', 'Koka', 'Tu Te Sharab', and many more.