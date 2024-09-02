Hindu Beliefs: Why You Should Not Sit At The Doorstep In The Evening?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hinduism is replete with a myriad of beliefs and practices, each with its own religious, scientific, or psychological rationale. One such belief discourages sitting on the doorstep in the evening.





You may have seen some people have a habit of sitting on the doorstep. They sit on the doorstep while eating, looking at the mobile.

We have heard elders say that one should not sit on the doorstep in the evening. It is also said to be inauspicious.



What elders say may seem like superstition. But there is a psychological reason behind this. Very few people know about it.

According to Shastras, Goddess Lakshmi enters the houses in the evening. That is why they clean the house and the front of the house before evening.



Sitting in front of the house or on the doorstep in the evening is discouraged because it is believed to disturb Goddess Lakshmi when she arrives.



Sitting on the doorstep is said to block Goddess Lakshmi from entering, so it's advised not to sit there in the evening.

If Goddess Lakshmi doesn't enter the home, poverty rises, and happiness, peace, and tranquility are lost. Our pandits created these practices with this belief in mind.