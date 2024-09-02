THIS Indian Train Left Station In 2014, Reached Destination In 2018!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A train took three years to reach its destination, earning the title of the slowest train in Indian railway history. The train, carrying fertilizer cargo, departed from Visakhapatnam in 2014 and was scheduled to arrive in Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Railways is moving towards setting new records today. Along with increasing the speed of trains, Indian Railways is working rapidly to provide luxurious facilities. But in the midst of all this, some trains are running slow.

Usually, some trains are two or three hours late. Trains run slowly during heavy rains, landslides, and repairs.

But the train we are talking about today did not reach its destination after one, two, but three years. This is called the slowest train in Indian railway history.

In November 2014, a train loaded with fertilizer left Visakhapatnam for Basti in Uttar Pradesh. This train was travelling on its scheduled route. The train contained 1,361 fertilizer packets worth Rs 14 lakh belonging to businessman Ramchandra Gupta.

Ramchandra Gupta was waiting in Uttar Pradesh to collect his goods. Despite inquiring with the officials about the delay of the train, there was no use.

It takes approximately 42 hours and 13 minutes to reach Basti in Uttar Pradesh from Visakhapatnam. But this train took three years to cover 1,400 km.

When the train reached Basti after three years, all the fertilizer in it was spoiled. Ramchandra Gupta also refused to accept the fertilizer packets. But no one has a clear answer as to why this train was delayed by three years. The train, which left in November 2014, arrived in 2018.