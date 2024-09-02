Who Is Nahid Rana ? Bangladesh Cricket's New Fast Bowling Sensation!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nahid Rana is a Bangladesh fast bowler who clocks in excess of 140kph on a regular basis. The 21-year-old pacer tormented Pakistan's batting lineup in the second innings of the

second Test at Rawalpindi Stadium, taking four for 44 and thereby dismissing the hosts for just 176 runs. The right-arm fast bowler took the priced wickets of Pakistan captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Abrar Ahmed.



On Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the visiting captain introduced Nahid in the 17th over and the rookie immediately got among the wickets. He first sent back Masood as the No.4 batsman was caught behind by wicketkeeper Liton Das.



Nahid, who stands at 1.90m tall, was extracting decent amount of bounce from the flat Rawalpindi track and he got the better of Pakistan's premier batsman Babar with a delivery that bounced a bit more than expected. The good-length delivery took the edge and went to the first slip.



After two quick wickets Nahid was pumped up and was bowling with blistering pace and hitting the good length on a regular basis. The right-arm fast bowler was soon rewarded a third time with the wicket of Saud Shakeel. The left-handed batsman hung his bat out and wicketkeeper Liton Das took a regulation catch. From 47/2 the home side slipped to 81/6, with these series of wickets.



Meanwhile, Nahid's pace was too hot to handle for Pak batters, as he struck Mohamed Rizwan's helmet with a nasty bouncer. The 32-year-old

was visibly shaken and called up the physio couple of times but managed to continue for a while before being dismissed by Hasan Mahmoud. Meanwhile, Nahid's fourth wicket was Abrar Ahmed, who was caught at first slip.



Who is Nahid Rana?

Born on October 2, 2002, in Chapai Nawabjonj, Bangladesh, Nahid Rana is a right-arm fast bowler who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka ion March, 2024. He took five wickets in his first international match at Sylhet.



Nahid started playing cricket at the age of 18, which is fairly late, but quickly gained recognition because of his express pace, taking 41 wickets in the 2022-23

season, his second in competitive cricket. The youngster represents Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League and he has taken four wickets from five outings so far.

He stands 6'2" tall and has shown great potential to become the Tigers' premium fast bowler in the coming years.



