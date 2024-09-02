Kate Middleton's Children Going Back To School Likely To Help Her Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As summer ends, children in the UK return to school. This means Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also going back to school.

Before this, the grandchildren of King Charles and children of Prince William and Kate Middleton spent time at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall and Balmoral.

Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, suggests that Kate Middleton might have mixed feelings about the new school term starting while she undergoes cancer treatment. mentions that, like many mothers, the Princess of Wales may feel torn about the end of the holidays, according to OK!.

Managing three children daily, especially while recovering from cancer treatment, has likely been challenging in recent weeks. However, the few photos of her and William show them appearing calm and content, according to Bond. They have likely enjoyed plenty of fun and quality family moments in Norfolk and Balmoral.

Jennie tells the publication that, as George, Charlotte and Louis return to their school routine, Kate will have time for herself. The early mornings, school preparations and homework will allow Kate to relax without the pressure of being with her children all the time. It will also enable her to focus on her ongoing projects and campaigns that are important to her, Jennie added.

“It will give Catherine the chance to rest quietly when she needs it without feeling guilty that she's not with the children,” Bond said.

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

In March, Kate shared that she was battling cancer . She explained in a video that after having abdominal surgery in January, tests showed cancer, leading her to start preventative chemotherapy. The update came at a time when King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer.

Kate decided to focus on her recovery at home but surprised her fans by attending several public events, such as Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon 2024.