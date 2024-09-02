Bollywood Star Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Arjun Kapoor has starred in a number of high profile movies, including Gunday, Tevar and Ishaqzaade. [Photo: social media]

INDIA – Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor tested positive for the coronavirus 2019, describing himself“asymptomatic” under home quarantine.

“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus,” Kapoor said in an Instagram post Sunday .“ I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic.”

“I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” he added.

In his post, Kapoor further said he will keep the public updated on his health condition, adding he has“faith” all will overcome the current pandemic.

“I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come,” he said.“These are extraordinary and unprecedented time and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.”

Kapoor is the son of Bollywood producers Mona Shourie Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

He has starred in a number of high profile movies, including

Gunday, Tevar

and

Ishaqzaade.

