Correction: Admirals Group AS 2024 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Despite the low volatility in the financial markets in the first half of 2024, Admirals Group AS delivered increased trading revenues and positive EBITDA through effective cost control measures.



The Group's net trading income increased by 4% to EUR 22.0 million (6M 2023: EUR 21.1 million).

The Group's operating expenses decreased by 9% to EUR 22.9 million (6M 2023: EUR 25.2 million).

EBITDA was EUR 0.4 million (6M 2023: EUR -2.9 million). Net loss was EUR -1.2 million (6M 2023: EUR -4.8 million).

Admirals voluntarily decided in April 2024 to temporarily suspend the onboarding of new customers for Admirals Europe Ltd. This decision is related to Admirals Europe Ltd's efforts to comply with and adapt to the recommendations of the CySEC regulator and affects only operations in EU countries.

Admirals is actively working to implement the necessary changes to its processes and products to achieve full compliance with regulatory standards. By collaborating closely with CySEC, Admirals aims not only to resume attracting new clients in EU countries but also to strengthen its position in the market as a responsible and reliable partner.