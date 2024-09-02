Tarkett - Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In Tarkett’S Share Capital As Of August, 31St, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, FRANCE, September, 2 nd , 2024 - Information on the total number of rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of August, 31 st , 2024 (Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights As of August 31st, 2024

65,550,281

Number of theoretical voting rights:

123 799 186

Number of exercisable voting rights:

123 780 627*



* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

