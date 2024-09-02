International Symposium On COP29 Highlights Global Efforts In Environmental Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The International Multidisciplinary Symposium focused on COP29 was hosted by UNEC, bringing together scientists from Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Georgia, Russia, and Moldova, Azernews reports.

The event, titled "UN-COP29: Empowering Global Scientists to Address Modern Civilization Challenges," featured presentations on critical topics such as ecological strategies, carbon neutrality, and the role of digitalization in tackling global issues.

Experts discussed a range of subjects, including greenhouse gas emissions, new pollutants, and the monitoring of natural and treated wastewater. Notable presentations covered Azerbaijan's progress in ecopharmaceuticals, the impact of globalization on climate geopolitics, and international traditions in environmental protection.

The symposium also included a workshop with contributions from Sergey Kholodkevich of the Russian Academy of Ecology, Ramil Bakhtizin from the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Bashkortostan, and other distinguished scholars.

The event concluded with an agreement on collaborative participation in international grant projects, underscoring the commitment to joint global environmental efforts.