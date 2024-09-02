International Symposium On COP29 Highlights Global Efforts In Environmental Protection
Nazrin Abdul
The International Multidisciplinary Symposium focused on COP29
was hosted by UNEC, bringing together scientists from Azerbaijan,
China, Kazakhstan, India, Georgia, Russia, and Moldova,
Azernews reports.
The event, titled "UN-COP29: Empowering Global Scientists to
Address Modern Civilization Challenges," featured presentations on
critical topics such as ecological strategies, carbon neutrality,
and the role of digitalization in tackling global issues.
Experts discussed a range of subjects, including greenhouse gas
emissions, new pollutants, and the monitoring of natural and
treated wastewater. Notable presentations covered Azerbaijan's
progress in ecopharmaceuticals, the impact of globalization on
climate geopolitics, and international traditions in environmental
protection.
The symposium also included a workshop with contributions from
Sergey Kholodkevich of the Russian Academy of Ecology, Ramil
Bakhtizin from the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of
Bashkortostan, and other distinguished scholars.
The event concluded with an agreement on collaborative
participation in international grant projects, underscoring the
commitment to joint global environmental efforts.
