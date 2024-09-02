عربي


Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Embarks On Visit To Romania

9/2/2024 6:10:21 AM

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov traveled to Romania at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, as reported by the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports.

Shahbazov and his delegation are set to participate in the 8th meeting of the ministers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.

The meeting, scheduled for September 3 in Bucharest, focuses on implementing the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and Transmission of Green Energy" among the four countries.

