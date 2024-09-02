Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Embarks On Visit To Romania
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov traveled to Romania at the
invitation of his Romanian counterpart, Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, as
reported by the Ministry of Energy, Azernews
reports.
Shahbazov and his delegation are set to participate in the 8th
meeting of the ministers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary.
The meeting, scheduled for September 3 in Bucharest, focuses on
implementing the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field
of Development and Transmission of Green Energy" among the four
countries.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.