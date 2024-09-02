عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Inaugurated Zar SHPS In Kalbajar And Toghanaly SHPS In Goygol District

President Ilham Aliyev Inaugurated Zar SHPS In Kalbajar And Toghanaly SHPS In Goygol District


9/2/2024 6:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS) operated by Azerenerji OJSC in Kalbajar and inaugurated the 4.1 MW "Toghanaly" SHPS in Goygol district via SCADA system, Azernews reports.

Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the construction of six new SHPS with a total capacity of 37.5 MW, underway in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdara.

