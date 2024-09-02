President Ilham Aliyev Inaugurated Zar SHPS In Kalbajar And Toghanaly SHPS In Goygol District
On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev participated in the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small
Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS) operated by Azerenerji OJSC in
Kalbajar and inaugurated the 4.1 MW "Toghanaly" SHPS in Goygol
district via SCADA system, Azernews reports.
Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the
construction of six new SHPS with a total capacity of 37.5 MW,
underway in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdara.
