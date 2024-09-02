Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy Russian Astron-4V Long-Range Surveillance Systems
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Astron-4V long-range visual surveillance systems were destroyed in the zone of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping over the course of several days.
Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavria OSG reported this on national television, Ukrinform saw.
"The total losses of the enemy in the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping were 52 personnel killed and wounded over the past day. Yesterday, two artillery systems, five cars, two trench EW systems, a boat, a hydro-scooter, a motorcycle, and a buggy were destroyed, as well as Russian video surveillance systems, namely Astron-4V long-range visual surveillance complexes.
The spokesperson also added that the Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults in the Prydniprovske sector on the left-bank bridgeheads.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, on September 1, 182 combat clashes occurred along the front lines.
