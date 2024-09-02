Metallic Stearates Market Overview: Segmentation Analysis, Growth Trends And Forecast For The Period From 2021 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metallic Stearates Market

Metallic Stearates Key Players, Sector Advancements, And Revenue Development Perspectives

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metallic stearates market generated $4.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global metallic stearates market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including the polymer & rubber industry, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paints & coatings, and others.

Metallic stearate is extensively used in these industries, and hence temporary closure of industries adversely impacted the demand for metal stearate. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, all sorts of construction and renovation activities in the residential and commercial sectors were temporarily shut down due to strict lockdown restrictions in various countries across the globe. Thus, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the global metal stearates market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global metal stearates market based on product type, application, form, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the calcium stearate segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The zinc stearate segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on form, the powder segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The granules segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the plastics segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, rubbers, paints and coatings, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global metal stearates market report include Akrochem Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, PMC Biogenix, Inc., PROMAX Industries ApS, Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd., Univar Solutions Inc., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

The report analyzes these key players in the global metal stearates market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

