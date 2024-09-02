Chieh, Tamiri Win Titles At India Junior International Badminton Tournament

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Sep 2 (IANS) Chiang Tzu Chieh of Chinese Taipei and Surya Charisma Tamiri of India emerged champions, winning the boys' and girls' singles titles, respectively at the Late Sushant Chipalkatt India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament.

Bhargav Arigela achieved a memorable double crown by winning both the boys' doubles and mixed doubles events. The was organised by the Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association, under the auspices of BWF, BA, BAI, and MBA, and concluded at the P. E. Society's Modern PDMBA Sports Complex in Shivajinagar.

In the boys' singles final, sixth-seeded Chiang Tzu Chieh came back from losing the first game to stop the winning run of qualifier Suryaksh Rawat of India, winning 16-21, 21-07, 21-18.

In the girls' singles final, seventh-seeded Surya Charisma Tamiri faced a tough challenge from eighth-seeded Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia before winning 18-21, 21-11, 21-15.

Bhargav Ram Arigela, in partnership with Viswa Tej Gobburu, outplayed the pair of Bhavya Chhabra and Arsh Mohammad 21-13, 21-18 in an all-Indian clash to win the boys' doubles title.

In the mixed doubles, Bhargav Ram Arigela combined with Vennala Kalagotla to secure a 21-09, 21-12 victory over the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Vito Annafsa and Keyla Annisa Putri.