Panama Canal hits new record with MSC Marie

(MENAFN) The Panama Canal Authority recently celebrated a significant milestone as the container ship MSC Marie, flying the Liberian flag, set a new record for the largest cargo capacity to ever pass through the canal in its 110-year history. The MSC Marie, measuring 366 meters in length and 51 meters in width, traversed the canal from the Mexican Pacific of Manzanillo to a port in the Panamanian Caribbean. This record-setting vessel carries a capacity of 17,640 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surpassing the previous record held by the Ever Max, a 17,312-TEU ship that made the passage in 2023.



The Panama Canal, which opened on August 15, 1914, has seen more than 1.2 million ships navigate its waters since its inception. The canal was expanded in 2016 to accommodate larger and deeper vessels, reflecting its importance as a critical maritime shortcut. The MSC Marie paid over USD1.3 million for the passage, highlighting the significant economic value of the canal. By traversing this interoceanic waterway, ships like the MSC Marie can journey from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean in approximately eight hours, avoiding the longer and more perilous route around Cape Horn.



