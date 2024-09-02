BRICS New Development Bank grants USD1B loan for infrastructure in South Africa

(MENAFN) The New Development (NDB), founded by the BRICS group, has announced a significant USD1 billion loan to support the development of water and sanitation infrastructure in South Africa. This funding is part of the South African Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program, aimed at improving infrastructure and providing essential services to underprivileged communities within the country. The loan approval was revealed at the bank's annual general meeting held in Cape Town, emphasizing the NDB's commitment to advancing infrastructure projects in member nations.



In addition to the South African loan, the NDB has also approved a separate loan of 150 million Chinese yuan, equivalent to approximately USD150 million, for the Telecommunications and Leasing Company Bank. This funding will be allocated to a project involving the purchase of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers, reflecting China's increasing demand for LNG. The NDB, established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, continues to expand its influence and support for development projects across its member countries.



As of January 1, the BRICS group has also welcomed new members, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Argentina, and Ethiopia, further extending its global reach and collaborative efforts.



