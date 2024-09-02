عربي


Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


9/2/2024 5:31:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 26 August 2024 – 30 August 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 35:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 709,568 12.01 8,520,854
26 August 2024 130,623 11.99 1,566,496
27 August 2024 392,000 11.94 4,679,304
28 August 2024 461 11.90 5,486
29 August 2024 69,766 12.19 850,427
30 August 2024 112,927 12.19 1,376,535
Total, week number 35 705,777 12.01 8,478,248
Accumulated under the program 1,415,345 12.01 16,999,102

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,826,524 own shares corresponding to 1.74 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • AS 46 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program
  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #35 2024

