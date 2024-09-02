New Development Bank approves USD1B loan for water, sanitation projects in South Africa

(MENAFN) The New Development (NDB) announced on Saturday the approval of a substantial new loan of up to USD1 billion aimed at financing water and sanitation infrastructure projects in South Africa's most impoverished areas. This funding will be allocated through the South Africa Municipal Infrastructure Grant, a conditional grant designed to assist municipalities in addressing service backlogs and improving the delivery of essential services to underprivileged communities. This initiative underscores the bank's commitment to supporting infrastructure development in regions that face significant challenges in providing basic services.



In addition to the South African loan, the NDB also approved a USD150 million loan in local renminbi to the Bank of Communications Financial Leasing in China. This loan is designated for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport project, specifically for the acquisition of at least three LNG carriers. The investment aims to support China’s growing need for super-cooled natural gas and address the existing shortfall in LNG carrier capacity. The NDB's decision reflects its ongoing efforts to facilitate critical energy infrastructure projects and meet increasing global demands for energy resources.



