QIB Introduce Innovative Features On Its Mobile App

Doha: Qatar Islamic (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, announced the addition of innovative features to its award-winning QIB Mobile App, enhancing the customer experience with greater convenience, control, and security in managing their needs.

QIB Mobile App now supports international wallet transfers, including UPI transfers to India and Mobile Wallet Payments to Egypt.

UPI transfers to India enables real-time account-to-account transfers using UPI ID, allowing QIB customers to send money instantly and easily to any recipient in India.

This feature offers significant convenience for Indian nationals in Qatar who wish to transfer money back home effortlessly.

Mobile Wallet transfers to Egypt facilitates immediate transfers to any wallet in Egypt using the registered local mobile numbers.

This provides a real-time and secure method for fund transfers, enhancing financial inclusion and offering a valuable service to customers with ties to Egypt.

Furthermore, the app introduces the EDAA NIN & IBAN Linking feature, which simplifies the process of receiving dividend payments via the EDAA platform.

Investors in the Qatari Stock Exchange can link their National Investor Number (NIN) with their QIB International Bank Account Number (IBAN) via the QIB Mobile App.

This ensures dividends are promptly credited to their accounts and prevents unclaimed dividends.

Commenting on the new features, D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said:“At QIB, we are committed to continuously improving our customers' banking experience. These new additions to the QIB Mobile App are designed to provide our customers with more control over their financial needs, making their online banking experience easier, more personalized and beneficial. By transforming our app into a digital one-stop-shop, we cater to our customers' banking needs anytime, with 24/7 accessibility.”

With over 280 features and a refined user experience, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for most customers, offering a comprehensive platform for all their banking needs. It offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely