Qatar Rolls Out Fan Initiative Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers

Doha: Qatar rolled out an initiative targeting further fan support ahead of the national team's opener of the third stage of the 2026 qualifiers against the UAE at home on Thursday.

Themed fans are the source of strength, the campaign with the journey to the 2026 World Cup hashtag seeks heavy fan attendance rooting for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 champions in the Group A encounter at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

Qatar were drawn alongside the UAE, North Korea, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kyrgyzstan - in a seemingly tough mission for the 2022 World Cup hosts to mark a second World Cup appearance in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Officials said the campaign would enhance the roles of the fans in cheering for the team to advance for the world's most prestigious soccer event.

Qatari football fans have shown a distinguished presence in the team's all regional and continental appearances.

The Qatari fans have a culture of cheering through forming waves in the stadium stands and organized chanting, in addition to continuous support for the players to win. With great experiences gained after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the fans' support for players continue throughout the course of the matches and won't stop until the final whistle.