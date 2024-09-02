Austria's inflation rate declines to lowest level since April 2021 amid low fuel prices

(MENAFN) Austria's inflation rate fell to 2.4 percent in August, marking its lowest level since April 2021 and dropping 0.4 percentage points below the European Central Bank's 2 percent target. The latest data from the Austrian Statistics Office, shows a 0.5 percent decrease in inflation from the previous month of July. Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner noted that the ongoing decline in inflation confirms a steady downward trend observed over recent months, describing this reduction as a significant move toward normalizing inflation levels in the country.



Austrian Minister Martin Kocher highlighted the effectiveness of government measures aimed at reducing inflation, crediting them for the sustained progress in controlling price increases. According to Tobias Thomas, the director of the Austrian Statistics Office, the recent drop in inflation can be attributed largely to declining fuel and heating oil prices. These energy costs have seen a notable reduction, leading to a year-over-year decrease in prices.



Josef Baumgartner, an economist at the Wifo Institute for Economic Research, further explained that fuel and heating oil prices dropped by 4-5 percent compared to July and by 8 percent compared to August of the previous year. This significant decline in energy costs contributed to a reduction in the inflation rate for August by 0.4-0.5 percent. He also pointed out that the most significant factors currently influencing Austria's inflation are prices in the service sector, which continue to play a critical role in shaping the overall economic outlook.



