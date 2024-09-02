No Issues Affecting Election Results Detected - Head Of OTS Observation Mission
Akbar Novruz
"Our observation mission visited a total of 36 polling stations.
During the monitoring, no interference was recorded in the
operation of the polling stations," said Omer Kocaman, Deputy
Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and
head of the observation mission. He spoke at a press conference on
the preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections,
Azernews reports.
Kocaman noted that the mission was actively involved in the
vote-counting process at polling station No. 21 in the Narimanov
district. "The mission did not find any circumstances affecting the
results of the elections. We also did not observe any agitation
campaigns inside or near the polling stations," he added.
He emphasized that all necessary conditions were provided to
ensure voters could exercise their right to vote and for both local
and international observers to monitor the process. Kocaman
concluded by affirming that the elections were conducted in an open
and transparent manner, adhering to national and international
standards.
