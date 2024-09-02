Azerbaijani, Serbian Foreign Ministers Meeting Kicks Off
The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić has commenced,
Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Affairs.
The discussions are taking place as part of Serbian Foreign
Minister Đurić's official visit to Azerbaijan.
