Azerbaijani, Serbian Foreign Ministers Meeting Kicks Off

Azerbaijani, Serbian Foreign Ministers Meeting Kicks Off


9/2/2024 5:22:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić has commenced, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions are taking place as part of Serbian Foreign Minister Đurić's official visit to Azerbaijan.

AzerNews

