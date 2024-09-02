Oil Prices Decline In World Markets
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The price of oil has decreased in global markets, reflecting
ongoing uncertainties and fluctuations in supply and demand.
According to Azernews , the price of a barrel of
"Brent" crude oil on London's InterContinental Exchange Futures
(ICE) fell by $0.57, settling at $76.36. Similarly, the price of a
barrel of "Light" crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange
(NYMEX) dropped by $0.48, reaching $73.07.
It is noteworthy to add recent trends in oil prices have been
affected by concerns over potential economic slowdowns, shifts in
demand from key consumers, and production adjustments by OPEC+.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.