President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Second Residential Complex In City Of Kalbajar

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the second residential complex in the city of Kalbajar, Azernews reports.

