President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Second Residential Complex In City Of Kalbajar
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the second residential complex
in the city of Kalbajar, Azernews reports.
