President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Administrative Building In City Of Kalbajar
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev laid the foundation stone for an administrative building in
the city of Kalbajar, Azernews reports.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.