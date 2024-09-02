China's factory activity contracts for fourth month in row amid economic difficulties

(MENAFN) China's sector remained in contraction for the fourth month in a row, with the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) falling to 49.1 in August from 49.4 in July, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. This figure was below the median forecast of 49.5, as estimated by economists. The PMI has stayed under the critical 50-point threshold, which distinguishes expansion from contraction, for all but three months since April 2023. This persistent contraction highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the world's second-largest economy.



The data suggests that China's USD17 trillion economy continues to navigate a difficult period this quarter, grappling with several headwinds including a prolonged downturn in the property market, escalating trade conflicts with Western countries, and high levels of youth unemployment. Beijing reported an economic growth rate of 5.2% last year, marking one of the slowest rates of expansion in decades. This year, the Chinese government has set a more modest target for gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 5%, reflecting tempered expectations amid the complex domestic and international landscape.



Despite efforts by the Chinese government to revitalize economic momentum, such as implementing interest rate cuts, these measures have so far failed to significantly uplift consumer sentiment. The declining confidence among both households and businesses has dampened consumption, placing added pressure on the economy. With domestic demand remaining weak, China is likely to continue relying on its manufacturing sector to meet its growth objectives, underscoring the challenges Beijing faces in sustaining economic stability and growth.





MENAFN02092024000045015682ID1108626093