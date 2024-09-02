Oil prices fall as OPEC+ supplies rise, hopes of US interest rate cut fade

(MENAFN) Oil prices settled lower on Friday as investors weighed expectations of increased supplies from the OPEC+ alliance starting in October, coupled with diminishing prospects for a significant interest rate cut in the United States next month. futures for October delivery, which expired on Friday, dropped by USD1.14, or 1.43 percent, to close at USD78.80 per barrel. This marked a decline of 0.3 percent for the week and 2.4 percent for the month. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell sharply by USD2.36, or 3.11 percent, to USD73.55 per barrel, resulting in a 1.7 percent weekly decrease and a 3.6 percent decline over the course of August.



The downward trend in oil prices was influenced by reports from six OPEC+ sources who indicated that the alliance is likely to proceed with a planned, gradual increase in oil production from October. This decision comes at a time when supply disruptions in Libya and commitments by certain member states to reduce output in order to compensate for earlier overproduction are expected to balance the potential impact of slowing demand. The market also reacted to strong U.S. economic data showing a robust increase in consumer spending in July, which suggests sustained economic strength heading into the third quarter. As a result, investors have scaled back their expectations of a substantial rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month, seeing little justification for a half-percentage-point reduction in borrowing costs.



The fading hope for lower interest rates in the U.S. has tempered market expectations, as reduced rates could potentially spur economic growth and, in turn, increase demand for oil. However, the combination of anticipated higher supplies from OPEC+ and the likelihood of stable interest rates has led to a cautious market outlook, contributing to the decline in crude oil prices at the end of the month.



