Kuwait Amir Congratulates Vietnam On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Monday a cable to the President of Vietnam To Lam congratulating him on the country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished President Lam good health, his country and people further progress and prosperity. (end) ahm

