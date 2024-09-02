Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Vietnam On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Monday a congratulatory cable to the President of Vietnam To Lam on his country's national day, wishing him good and further progress and prosperity. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.