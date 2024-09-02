Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market Likely To Boost Future Growth Fireeye, Thales Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to HTF Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.14 Million% by 2030.

The latest survey on Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Check Point ( Israel), Crowdstrike (United States), FireEye (United States), Fortinet (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), Cylance Inc (United States), Darktrace (United Kingdom), Symantec (United States), Thales Group (France), RSA Security (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage.According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market size is estimated to be around USD 14.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% to reach USD 118.9 Million by 2030.Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players StrategiesArtificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market OverviewArtificial Intelligence in cybersecurity refers to the application of AI and machine learning techniques to enhance the security of computer systems, networks, and data. AI is used to identify and respond to threats, detect anomalies, and automate security processes. It can analyze vast amounts of data in real-time to identify patterns of malicious activity and help organizations proactively protect their digital assets from cyberattacks.Market TrendsAI is increasingly being used to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats in real-time, improving the overall security posture of organizationsMarket Opportunities:Create AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that can proactively identify and mitigate security breaches, offering advanced threat detection and incident response capabilities.Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market SegmentationMarket Analysis by Types: Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, OthersMarket Analysis by Applications: BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, OthersKnow more About Customization @:Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity market report:1. 