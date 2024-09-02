Eddie Chau Joins Vizzio Technologies' Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE Outreach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - Vizzio Technologies is honoured to announce the appointment of Mr Eddie Chau , a distinguished figure in Singapore's sector, to its Board of Directors.







Eddie Chau, with over three decades of notable achievements in entrepreneurship, technology, and community leadership, brings a wealth of expertise to Vizzio. As Chairman of the Singapore Standard Council's Coordinating Committee for Cyber Security, Chau has played a pivotal role in shaping Singapore's cybersecurity landscape.

Chau's impressive career includes founding six startups, successfully exiting two, and serving as a mentor to numerous startups in Singapore. His commitment to community service is evident through his involvement with various non-profit organisations, including Mount Alvernia Hospital, raiSE, and One Faber Group.

Recognised as the 'IT Leader of the Year 2018' by the Singapore Computer Society and inducted into its 'Hall of Fame 2022,' Eddie Chau's accolades highlight his exceptional leadership in technology.

At Vizzio Technologies, Eddie Chau's strategic insights and extensive network will be instrumental as the company continues to drive innovation and growth in the technology sector. His experience with successful ventures such as e-Cop, Brandtology, and V-Key underscores his ability to identify and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

We extend a warm welcome to Eddie Chau and look forward to achieving new milestones with his expertise guiding our future endeavours.

Hashtag: #VizzioTechnologies #AITechnology













Vizzio Technologies

Vizzio Technologies leads the world in creating detailed 3D city models using satellite imagery and AI. We produce immersive digital twins of cities globally, integrating multi-resolution data and machine learning for real-time insights and modelling. Established in 2020, we have mapped over 1 million square kilometres of urban space, filed 34 patents, and saved 75% of time compared to traditional methods. Our goal is to deliver dimensionally accurate, photorealistic digital twins for every city on Earth, supporting a range of applications from urban planning to security.



