ASX 200 Forecast Today - 02/09: Weekend Pullback (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The ASX 200 pulled back into a consolidation area. The market is currently looking at the AU$8000 level, which is a situation where a lot of people are looking at it through the prism of the idea of a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and that of course suggests that perhaps this is a market that is looking for reason to get long.
The Australian index
of course is full of a lot of commodities
related companies such as Rio Tinto, Macquarie, etc., and at the end of the day the commodity markets do have a major influence on where the market goes. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noise, but all things being equal, this is a market that also has a major component of the financial sector, as Australia is a major banking center for a lot of Asian construction.
Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money
At this point in time, it's like the market is going to be influenced heavily by the risk appetite around the world, which makes a certain amount of sense considering that the Australian Stock Exchange is considered to be a minor exchange, and therefore it needs help from the major ones as well. Think of it as being a little bit further out on the risk appetite spectrum than something like the FTSE 100, DAX, etc on Dips
Ultimately, this is a market that continues to see a lot of buyers coming back into the market, at least every time it pulls back, and that being said the market certainly seems to have a lot of support below, not just at the AU$8000 region. After that, we also have the 50-Day EMA coming into the picture, closer to the AU$7900 level. Ultimately, we did get a little bit stretched, so I think we are looking for some type of reason to finally break out to the upside and go much higher.
Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
MENAFN02092024000131011023ID1108625952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.