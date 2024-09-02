Forex Today - 02/09: Japanese Yen Strengthening Again

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Japanese Yen has been one of the strongest major currencies since markets opened this week.

Markets have had a quiet start to the week, which is likely to continue due to the public holiday today in the USA (Canada is also on holiday). The Japanese Yen has strengthened today despite its weakening over the past week. Japanese investors remain bullish on the currency, and several institutions are also, with many forecasting the USD/JPY currency pair will move towards a price below ¥140.Deputy Governor Hauser of the Reserve of Australia stated that Australian interest rates are unlikely to be cut for some time despite the Fed's commencement of a loosening path, as Australian inflation is“stickier”. This is helping keep the Australian Dollar relatively strong.In the Forex market, the Euro has been the strongest major currency since today's Tokyo open, while the New Zealand Dollar has been the weakest. The EUR/USD currency pair remains in focus as trend traders will still be interested in being long of this currency pair.Gold and Crude Oil are trading lower, as most commodities look weak.Stock markets are mixed.It is a public holiday today in the USA and Canada.

