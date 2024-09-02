World Coconut Day 2024: Is it beneficial for weight loss? Check HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Coconut Day 2024: Coconut water can aid in weight loss. It hydrates the body, boosts metabolism, and maintains fluid balance. Learn about the other benefits of drinking coconut water

One cup, or 240 ml, of coconut water contains 60 calories.

Carbohydrates: 15 grams, Sugar: 8 grams, Calcium, Magnesium: 4% of the DV, Phosphorus: 2% of the DV

Drinking coconut water quenches the body's thirst and reduces hunger. Electrolyte water provides instant energy to the body

Coconut water is low in calories compared to other beverages. This means you can drink your fill of coconut water and still lose weight

When the body's metabolism increases, calories are burned. This helps in weight management. The potassium, calcium, and vitamin C in coconut water improve metabolism

Coconut water contains natural electrolytes. These maintain the body's fluid balance during exercise and aid in weight loss

Drinking coconut water before meals reduces appetite, allowing you to consume less food. In this way, coconut water helps in weight loss

If you also want to lose weight with coconut water, drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. Experts say that doing so helps a lot in losing weight