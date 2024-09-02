Massive Protests Sweep Israel After 6 Hostages Killed In Gaza; Dramatic Videos Surface (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and other cities in the country on Sunday evening in the largest protests since October 7, expressing pain and anger and demanding a hostage-ceasefire deal after the recovered six bodies of hostages executed by the Hamas terror group.

As frustration mounted, crowds estimated by Israeli to number up to 500,000 strong demonstrated in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities, demanding that Prime do more to bring home the remaining 101 hostages, about a third of whom Israeli officials estimate have died.

Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse demonstrators who flooded the streets of Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate deal to free Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

Police took to spraying Israeli protesters with "skunk" water, a crowd control weapon mixed with noxious and foul-smelling chemicals which has traditionally been used to suppress Palestinian demonstrators, media highlighted.

Also read:

Israel announces bodies of 6 hostages abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 massacre recovered in Gaza tunnel

In Jerusalem, protesters blocked streets and demonstrated outside the Prime Minister's residence. Aerial footage showed Tel Aviv's main highway filled with protesters holding flags with pictures of the slain hostages.

Israeli television footage showed police directing water canons at demonstrators who had blocked roads.



At least 29 arrests were made, local media reported.

The Tel Aviv protest began with a march from Dizengoff Street to the Begin Gate of the IDF headquarters, carrying six“symbolic coffins” to symbolize the six bodies that were recovered on Saturday night, Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages from a Hamas tunnel in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. The hostages, identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lubnov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 25, were reportedly murdered by their captors shortly before being found by Israeli troops.