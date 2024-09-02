Explained: What Is Symbiosexuality? New Sexual Orientation Challenging Traditional Views

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A new study by experts at Seattle University has introduced a new sexual orientation termed "symbiosexuality," which shifts the focus of attraction from individuals to the relational shared between people in relationships. This concept, challenging conventional understandings of human attraction, was highlighted in a recent report by The New York Post.

Published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, the study revealed that symbiosexuals are not drawn to individual people, but rather to the dynamic and powerful connection between them. This orientation stresses the attraction to the "whole" relationship, which is perceived as greater than the sum of its parts.

Dr. Sally Johnston, the study's lead researcher, argues that human sexuality is far more complex than traditionally understood. "We need to rethink the nature of human attraction and desire as only one-to-one experiences," Dr. Johnston explained, suggesting that symbiosexuality represents a significant shift in how attraction is conceptualised.

The research indicates that symbiosexuality transcends various demographics, including age, race, socio-economic status, and gender identity. However, Johnston noted that symbiosexuals often face stigma in both monogamous and non-monogamous communities.

The term "unicorn" has previously been used to describe those with similar attractions, but it carries negative connotations, especially in non-monogamous circles, where it often refers to individuals who participate in sexual activity without being involved in other aspects of the relationship.

Despite the potential for sexual fulfillment, the study acknowledges that individuals who are attracted to couples often face mistreatment, objectification, and ostracism. Nevertheless, Johnston identified a "diverse population of people" who experience this form of attraction and are often extroverted, seeking intimacy, care, and attention while being less prone to jealousy.

Johnston hopes her research will help reduce stigma and broaden the understanding of desire within sexuality studies. She also plans to further explore the implications of symbiosexuality for mental health and relationship satisfaction, especially among those who identify as queer and sexually open.