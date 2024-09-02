Germany's Largest Companies Database 2024: 7,000 Largest Companies In Germany, By Revenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 7,000 Largest Companies Germany [2024 Update]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Statistics Featured:

Industries of the companies with the highest revenue in Germany

Germany's economy is based on a multitude of strong industrial companies. The database contains over 1,500 industrial companies. But other industries also play a role: the chemical industry with over 600 entries or trade and food with over 300 entries. Growth industries such as IT are also part of the database.

Federal states-origin of Germany's top-selling companies

Most of the companies come from North Rhine-Westphalia - according to the population figures. The western federal state is home to over 800 companies from the list. Also strongly represented is the industrial south with Baden-Wurttemberg and Bavaria.

Cities of the companies with the highest turnover in Germany

Most companies in the list are located in the top 3 cities: Munich, Berlin and Hamburg. Other relevant cities include Dusseldorf, cologne, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.

Map of the largest companies in Germany

The 5,000 largest German companies are distributed throughout the Federal Republic. One can see a strong concentration in traditionally strong economic regions such as North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Wurttemberg and Bavaria. The Rhine-Main region and the Rhine-Neckar region are also home to hundreds of companies. In addition, in major cities such as Hamburg, Berlin and Munich numerous high-revenue companies are located.

Which industries are included?

A special feature of the list of the largest German companies is the classification of the companies into industries. The industry classification was made on the basis of the companies' core business and allows an uncomplicated filtering of the Excel list according to relevant companies for the respective concern. The following industries can be found in the overview (including sample companies):



Industrial companies (automotive suppliers, mechanical engineering companies, etc.) | e.g. Leoni AG, Gebr. Knauf KG

Chemical companies (paint & coatings manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals companies, construction chemicals, etc.) | e.g. BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG

Trading companies (retail, wholesale, etc.) | e.g. Otto (GmbH & Co KG), Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

Food companies (baked goods manufacturers, breweries, meat producers, etc.) | e.g. DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, J. Bunting Teehandelshaus GmbH & Comp.

Real estate companies (housing companies, project developers, etc.) | e.g. Vonovia SE, Vivawest Wohnen GmbH

Service companies (consulting firms, cleaning companies, etc.) | e.g. Bilfinger SE, DEKRA SE

Logistics companies (freight forwarding logistics, parcel logistics, etc.) | e.g. Dachser SE

Construction companies (building construction, civil engineering, road construction, etc.) | e.g. Bauer AG

IT companies (software companies, hardware companies, IT consultancies, etc.) | e.g. SAP SE, Bechtle AG

Energy companies (electricity suppliers, electricity producers, network operators,e tc.) | e.g. Stadtwerke Koln GmbH

Financial companies (banks, asset managers, insurance companies, etc.) | e.g. DZ BANK AG, LVM Versicherung

Consumer goods companies (fashion companies, toy manufacturers, sports companies etc.) | e.g. PUMA SE

Holding companies (automotive suppliers, mechanical engineering companies, etc.) | e.g. Korber AG, INDUS Holding AG

Healthcare companies (hospitals, nursing home operators, etc.) | e.g. Vivantes - Netzwerk fur Gesundheit GmbH, Schon Klinik SE

Gastronomy companies (system gastronomy, catering, etc.) | e.g. Compass Group Deutschland GmbH Media companies (newspapers, TV, book publishers, etc.) | e.g. Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

