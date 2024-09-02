Internet In Awe As Nirmala Sitharaman Reveals Her Favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli Films

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has recently made Indian anime fans extremely happy as she shared her favorite anime films while congratulating the co-founder and artist of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki for receiving the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award. The award is esteemed and often called "Asia's Nobel Prize".

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the Union Minister also revealed her favorite Studio Ghibli films. She wrote, "Co-founder of #StudioGhibli #HayaoMiyazaki gets the Ramon Magsaysay award. His masterpieces are“My Neighbour Totoro” and“Kiki's Delivery Service-can watch them any number of times. Anime have much for adults and Miyazaki serves them like a magician."









Sitharaman's tweet broke the internet as her interest in anime surprised several users. Some people expressed their thoughts in the comments. One user wrote, "Wow didn't expect this tweet."

Another person wrote, "We got Indian politicians praising anime culture before GTA Vi," joking about politicians liking anime and getting into pop culture before the Game Theft Auto VI game gets a release date.



Many users also started giving Sitharaman some anime recommendations. One person commented, "Watch highschool DxD. It's really wholesome anime , you will definitely like it."

Another person commented, "Absolute masterpieces to watch! my favourite will always be Princess Mononoke and The Wind rises. When Ashitaka leaves the village and the music starts playing goosebumps."

One user wrote, "Omg kikis delivery service is on my bucket list. Didn't expect you to watch anime omg."

In 1985, Japanese animators Hayao Miyazaki along with

Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki started Studio Ghibli. Miyazaki came out of hiatus to create

'The Boy and the Heron', which ended up winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2024.