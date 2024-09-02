Malaysia’s premier calls for US to take more assertive stance around ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim called on the United States to take a more assertive stance in advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for global powers to act decisively to halt the Israeli military actions. Speaking at a joint press conference in Kuala Lumpur with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Anwar highlighted the influence that the US holds and stressed that it should leverage this power to prevent further atrocities. He criticized the lack of commitment from major nations, particularly the US, in addressing the crisis.



Anwar's appeal for a stronger US intervention comes amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have continued since the Hamas attack on October 7. Despite a resolution from the UN Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israeli military actions have intensified, resulting in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 94,100 injuries, as reported by local health sources.



Prime Minister Luxon, who is in Malaysia for a three-day visit focused on enhancing defense, economic, and cultural relations, supported Anwar's position. He emphasized their joint commitment to advocating for an immediate cease-fire, initiating negotiations, and seeking a two-state solution. Luxon and Anwar both called for an end to the violence and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



The ongoing conflict in Gaza has provoked widespread international outrage, with increasing demands for a peaceful settlement to the crisis in the Palestinian territory, underscoring the global community's concern over the humanitarian impact of the war.

