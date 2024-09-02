Shades By Matiss Announces Expansion Into Western Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matiss has recently opened another facility in Los Angeles, California.

- Geremie GiancolaCHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shades by Matiss, a leading innovator in custom window fabrication, is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into the western markets, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.This expansion aligns with the company's vision to broaden its reach and deliver exceptional products and services to new customer bases across the region.In addition to Mountainside, NJ and Chicago, IL locations Shades by Matiss has recently opened another manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California. This initiative will not only enhance Shades by Matiss's operational capabilities but also foster local partnerships.“We are excited to bring Shades by Matiss's unique value proposition to the western markets,” said Geremie Gancola, senior Vice President of Shades by Matiss.“This move represents a significant step in our growth strategy and demonstrates our commitment to serving a broader customer base with the same high level of innovation and excellence that has defined our brand.”The new locations will feature state-of-the-art machinery. This expansion is expected to accelerate the company's ability to respond to market demands and enhance service delivery for customers in the region.About Shades by MatissShades by MatissA Leader in Commercial Window CoveringsShades by Matiss has a strong presence in the commercial sector, known for its eco-friendly, customized solutions.Shades by Matiss...

