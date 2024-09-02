EQS-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Bitcoin Group SE holds successful Annual General Meeting 2024 - Dividend of EUR 0.10 per share approved again

Bitcoin Group SE holds successful Annual General Meeting 2024 - Dividend of EUR 0.10 per share approved again Herford, 2 September 2024 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2024 last Friday. The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions on the agenda with large majorities. A total of 36,29% of the share capital was present at the Annual General Meeting, which was held in presence. In their speech, the Management Board looked back on a challenging financial year characterised by low trading activity due to external influences such as high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions. Despite all the challenges, the Management Board once again presented a rock-solid balance sheet to the shareholders in attendance. Bitcoin Group SE's equity increased by 88% to EUR 137.9 million as at 31 December. The value of net crypto assets jumped by almost 133% to EUR 164.8 million in the 2023 financial year due to the price increase on the crypto market. The stable financial position allows a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share to be distributed to shareholders, as in the previous year. "In 2023 and in the current year, important regulatory decisions were made. Not least the authorisation of crypto spot ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the crypto market a further boost. Overall, this has significantly increased the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. We will benefit from this with our reputable range of services," said Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE. The voting results are available on the Bitcoin Group SE website at bitcoingroup in the Annual General Meeting section.



About Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under

Bitcoin , and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin. Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit

bitcoingroup . About Bitcoin: Bitcoin

is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe's largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, Bitcoin has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (current audit as of November 22, 2022). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on Bitcoin. Contact:

