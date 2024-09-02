EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Figures for the first half of 2024 published / Delisting will take place on 30 September 2024

Münster, 02 September 2024: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has reported the following results for the first half of 2024 according to preliminary and unaudited calculations based on the IFRS accounting method: After the first six months of the current year, the company generated sales of around EUR 20.0 million, while at the same time achieving an operating result (EBITDA) of around EUR 0.6 million.



The detailed half-year report can now be downloaded from the Vectron website .



Following the majority takeover by the listed US group Shift 4, which was completed in June, the company had already indicated in several publications that the stock exchange listing was to be discontinued. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed Vectron Systems AG that the company's application to revoke the admission of Vectron shares (ISIN: DE000AOKEXC7) to trading on the Scale and Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been granted.



According to the notification of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the delisting will take effect at the end of 30 September 2024.



After this date, the shares of Vectron Systems AG can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the post-admission obligations will no longer apply.





About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.



The merger with Shift4 took place in June 2024. The US group, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has sales of more than USD 2.5 billion (2023), is a leading provider of software and payment processing solutions. Shift4 serves customers of all sizes across a wide range of industries, from small local owner-operated businesses to multinational corporations trading globally. The latter will be served seamlessly in the US and Europe as a result of the merger. Shift4 will provide strategic and financial support to Vectron Systems AG's current business strategy to expand its market position and support growth strategies in Germany and other European markets. Vectron will distribute Shift4's payment solution in Germany and several European countries.







Contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121

mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080

E-Mail: ...

