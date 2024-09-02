Shooting incident in Hawaii results in 4 deaths, 2 injuries

(MENAFN) On Saturday night, a shooting in Honolulu County, Hawaii, resulted in the deaths of four people, including the suspect, and left two others injured, authorities reported on Sunday. The incident occurred shortly after 11:15 PM local time (0915 GMT Sunday) in the Waianae Valley area. Police officers responded to a distress call from a residence in the area, where they found a chaotic scene involving a suspect using a front loader to ram multiple cars into the home.



According to the Honolulu Police Department, several 911 calls had alerted authorities to the situation, with reports indicating that the suspect was aggressively using the front loader against vehicles in the carport of the residence. As individuals in the carport attempted to flee, the suspect began firing at them. During the confrontation, a 42-year-old male resident of the home used a handgun to fatally shoot the suspect. The resident has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.



The police reported that three individuals, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining two victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Hours later, the department confirmed that one of the injured victims had succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while the other survivor remains hospitalized.



Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan addressed the media, clarifying that the shooting was not related to previous incidents in the area but was a result of a targeted confrontation between neighbors. Logan emphasized that the shooting was not a random act but rather an intentional event, reflecting ongoing tensions within the community.

