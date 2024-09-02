CYPFER Aims To Protect Luxury-Comic Collectables With East Continental Gem (ECG) & Marvel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Luxury Collectibles Calls For Unwavering Security for Its Record-Keeping and Privacy

MIAMI, LONDON and TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Adam Mirzoeff, CEO of East Continental Gems Inc., announced today the appointment of Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, as Chief Cyber Intelligence Advisor to the company and their co-venture with Marvel.

"The luxury collectibles realm is maturing and evolving to include blockchain registry and digital inventorization," says Daniel Tobok, CYPFER's CEO. "The value of these pieces of art, memorabilia, or rare editions require a stable digital environment to preserve and protect the means of storage, record of value, and ownership," warns Tobok.

According to Deadline, following trending Comic-Con news and headlines in the summer of 2022, Marvel unveiled a real-life Infinity Gauntlet adorned with precious gems worth over $25 million. Paul Gitter, SVP of Marvel Consumer Products, said in a statement, "Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways. We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand."

Adam Mirzoeff, a fourth-generation jeweller and President of East Continental Gems, curated the collection, while Darren Romanelli, aka DRx, served as the collection's Creative Director.

"We are proud to have created the Infinity Gauntlet with the intention to make available a high-end collectible toy and consumer experience the Marvel community has not witnessed or seen to date," shares Mirzoeff.

"We are over the moon as both fans and followers of all things Marvel," shares Tobok. "We look forward to being of service to this incredible team of creatives committed to bringing to Marvel fans extraordinary experiences and products without digital incident," concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER

is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber CertaintyTM. With an experienced

team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and

global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada,

UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber CertaintyTM for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:



Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 140+ cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

