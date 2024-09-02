Major Shareholder Announcement
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Company announcement No. 566, 2024
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd., UK, on 30 August 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 29 August 2024 through the Invesco group had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 875,683 shares equal to 5.3% of the total share capital and voting rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4031572
The following files are available for download:
|
|
566 - Major shareholder announcement
MENAFN02092024003732001241ID1108625778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.