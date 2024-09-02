(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COCOON Gift wrapped bags ready to delight

COCOON Club launches zero emissions same day delivery in London with Quiver

- Kate Rand, CEO COCOON ClubLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COCOON Club, the subscription service for luxury handbags, is excited to announce that it is enhancing its service to members by offering a white glove delivery option- the same day, with zero emissions partner, Quiver anywhere within zone 3.Members who live, work or play within Zone 3 in London, automatically have access to this VIP service. The white glove couriers provide members with a new bag, at the same time as taking their previous bag, meaning they never need to be without a stunning bag from the COCOON collection. Swaps can be as quick as 1 hour from ordering depending on location. COCOON's collection includes thousands of bags, from the very best brands including Bottega, Chanel, Dior, Goyard, Prada and more than 600 styles ranging from new season, pre-owned and limited edition vintage styles.The new emissionless same day delivery service is one of the many enhancements COCOON has been making to its membership offer and puts the club head and shoulders above other subscription and rental platforms in value delivered to members.COCOON will also be opening a members only club house later this year which will be exclusively for COCOON full time members to enjoy, offering members a luxurious experience where they can browse the bag collection, swap their bags in person or simply relax over a glass of champagne and meet other members.Until then, New members can sign up for COCOON through the website and select the bag of their choice, and choose their delivery window and location that suits their schedule that day. In-line with COCOON's standard offer, members are free to choose from all of the styles in COCOON's collection. Orders are fulfilled at COCOON's headquarters in London, and shipped to members the next day. One monthly complimentary bag swap is included as a standard, though members are free to keep their bag for up to six months.Kate Rand, CEO of COCOON, said:“There is something truly delightful about being handed your COCOON gift wrapped bag in person, in any location, and being able to switch out your current bag there and then. It's giving main character energy. COCOON is all about accessible luxury, and providing value in every way to our members. We are so thrilled to be able to expand this delivery service to our members, with our zero emissions partner Quiver, something which we know they find so helpful to fit around their busy schedules, and we have been inundated with positive messages about the new service. The COCOON club house will be our next big project, and we are so excited to be able to offer this to our members as their own slice of luxury."About COCOONCOCOON is the members club for luxury handbag lovers. For less than your daily coffee, membership unlocks access to thousands of designer bags in the COCOON collection. Swap between a modern classic, an on-trend seasonal style or a vintage treasure - there is something to suit every style, occasion and personality! It's the perfect way to inject freshness into your personal collection, or try out a new style you've got your eye on. Whether you're looking for your new season staple or your red carpet companion, enjoy a piece of arm candy every day of the month with full time membership (or on demand with Flexi Membership), and swap for something new when you're ready for a style update. Dedicated bag care experts keep the bags in rotation and make sure they are arriving to you box fresh. An alternative way to enjoy luxury pieces, it's a smarter, more sustainable way to indulge in variety and newness, while accessing the dream bag library!Launched in 2019, COCOON is a London-based subscription service for handbag lovers. For a £99 monthly membership you can choose a bag from our collection of the most sought-after new season, pre-owned and limited-edition styles. While one monthly complimentary bag swap is included as a standard, you can keep your bag for as long or as little as you'd like. From the latest Bottega Veneta to the most coveted vintage Fendi, our value-driven approach provides COCOON members access to brands reflective of their style and taste, allowing them to indulge in newness and variety without making a long-term commitment. Our community of members see renting as a way to enjoy luxury and designer handbags in a smarter, more responsible way; and love sharing that joy with other like-minded individuals. Our hands-on approach guarantees premium personalised service and our flexible delivery options cater to the fast-changing needs of our members' busy lifestyles. COCOON is truly the members club you'll never want to leave.

