Moderate Weather Expected Across Most Regions Until Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 2 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are forecast to align with seasonal averages, resulting in moderate conditions across most regions of the Kingdom. However, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hotter temperatures. Low-altitude clouds are expected to appear over northern and central areas, with moderate northwesterly winds prevailing.According to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department, Tuesday's weather will maintain a similar pattern, with moderate temperatures in most areas and hotter conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds will continue to appear in the north and center of the Kingdom, and moderate northwesterly winds may become occasionally active.A slight decrease in temperatures is anticipated on Wednesday. The weather on both Wednesday and Thursday is expected to remain moderate in most regions, with hotter conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds will continue to be present in northern and central areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up in intensity.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31 C and 20 C in East Amman, 29 C and 18 C in West Amman, 27 C and 16 C in the northern highlands, 28 C and 15 C in the Sharah highlands, 40 C and 26 C at the Dead Sea, and 40 C and 27 C in the Gulf of Aqaba.