Executive Committee Of Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Convenes In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud, chaired today in Riyadh the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia delivered a speech in which he welcomed HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his accompanying delegation, to their second country, wishing them a pleasant stay.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud,stressed that the meeting comes to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that achieves the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two brotherly countries, and pushes relations towards broader horizons.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud said that the leaderships of the two countries view the Coordination Council as a platform that works to frame work in all fields and consolidate fraternal relations in a way that achieves the visions of both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar 2030, which positively reflects on the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a speech before the meeting, praised the distinguished efforts made by the committees emanating from the Council in updating the list of initiatives, creating and innovating new initiatives, and introducing measurable and implementable milestones, in addition to setting a time frame for all milestones of the initiatives, which ensures that the General Secretariats observations contained in the Councils performance report for the first quarter of 2024 are reflected.

His Excellency stressed that this meeting is a milestone in the process of developing and deepening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and an affirmation of their commitment to working diligently in accordance with the directives of Their Highnesses to invest opportunities between the two countries, exchange views, and review the Councils achievements and qualitative initiatives, expressing his aspiration to accomplish and implement everything planned.

His Excellency added that the two countries witness the fruits of the great efforts made by the heads of the committees, their working teams, liaison officers and the General Secretariat team since the beginning of the eighth session of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, as this session undertakes many files of joint cooperation that seek accomplish and continue the work process with strength and determination to achieve the desired results, stressing keenness to continue the joint efforts in a way that meets the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

After that, the General Secretariat of the Council's working team reviewed the preparatory work outcomes of the subcommittees emanating from the Council and their working teams during the past period.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, also signed the minutes of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

MENAFN02092024000067011011ID1108625752